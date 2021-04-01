Free COVID-19 testing site in Union County

Coronavirus testing will be available at the site near Mifflinburg all week.

MILLMONT, Pa. — Vehicles lined up outside Christ's United Lutheran Church near Mifflinburg on Monday, but they were not there for a service. The church on Route 45 is the site for free COVID-19 testing all this week.

"There was actually a line waiting at 7:30. Not a big line but there were people here at 7:30," said Michelle Dietrich, the Union County emergency management director.

Dietrich says nearly 40 people came through the testing site in the first two hours, and it was steady for most of the day. Up to 450 people can be tested each day.

"This site was the best one that we could come up with for the planning part of it because we wanted to put it in the western end of the county," Dietrich said.

The testing is free, and you do not need insurance. Officials say a lot of people are grateful to have testing close to home.

"This at least gives the residents of Union County or the surrounding counties because it's not just held for Union County, it gives them the chance to be tested for COVID," Dietrich said.

People who test positive can expect results by phone within five days, and those who test negative can expect an email within a week.