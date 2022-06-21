Fourth of July parade returns to Union County

A popular event returns to Lewisburg this year. The Union County Veterans Fourth of July celebration will feature fireworks and a parade this weekend.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Businesses in downtown Lewisburg are decorated in red, white, and blue in preparation for this weekend's Fourth of July parade. The Union County Veterans' Fourth of July celebration has been a tradition in this community since 1995, but things have looked different since the pandemic.

"We loved doing the drive-thru parade last year. The veterans appreciated it, but downtown Lewisburg, this is where it's at!" said Terry Burke, the president of the Union County veterans' Fourth of July celebration committee.

Burke says this year's event will be back to its traditional roots. Thanks to additional sponsors, Burke says Friday's fireworks show will be the largest one in Union County history.

"They wanted this to be a big splash back, and I think we're doing that!"

There are nearly 200 entries in Saturday's parade, which will start with a fly-in by an all-veterans parachute team out of North Carolina. Burke says around 100 veterans will participate in the parade, including five World War II vets.

"All veterans come out, and the community supports them. The goal is Lewisburg and Union County. The veterans here always need to know that they are supported and appreciated and always will be."

The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and Lewisburg Community Zone will provide gift bags for the veterans.

The fireworks start Friday at 9:30 p.m. at Wolfe Field in Lewisburg. The parade kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. on Market Street.

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.