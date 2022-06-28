Former mayor in Union County honored with star

Just like Hollywood's Walk of Fame, former Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner was given a star in the community she led for 20 years.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Recently, Lewisburg put the finishing touches on a multi-million dollar improvement project at Hufnagle Park. But there was one piece missing, something to honor former Mayor Judy Wagner.

"A group of community leaders started emailing together saying Judy is retiring. She's done so much for this community. We need to honor her in some way," Steve Beattie said.

Wagner was Lewisburg's first female mayor and served for 20 years. Her colleagues decided to honor her with a bronze star, sort of like Lewisburg's version of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"It's such a dream. It's surreal. I can hardly believe it. I have to walk by every day and look at it. I'm so honored. This is my community," Judy Wagner said.

Wagner's colleagues say she is the perfect example of a dedicated member of the community.

"She was there for many years, day in and day out, win or lose. She was dedicated to the community. For any community to thrive, we need more of that," Beattie said.

Wagner hopes this becomes a new tradition in Lewisburg.

"So many people who live here, they move here because of the quality of life. They want to participate and make it better, so I'm hoping there is a whole family of stars here," Wagner said.

Wagner says she is honored and looks forward to walking by her star every day.