Former Bucknell employee charged with credit card fraud

The university credit card was used for personal expenses over $26,000.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A former employee of Bucknell University has been charged with access device fraud.

Police say Tonya Struble, of Mifflinburg, used a credit card in her name on a Bucknell University account.

The university credit card was used for personal expenses totaling more than $26,000.

This happened between February and May of 2022.

In a separate case, Struble also faces tampering with records.

Police say she falsified a background check in March for a prospective job with Geisinger.