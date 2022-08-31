x
Union County

Former Bucknell employee charged with credit card fraud

The university credit card was used for personal expenses over $26,000.
LEWISBURG, Pa. — A former employee of Bucknell University has been charged with access device fraud. 

Police say Tonya Struble, of Mifflinburg, used a credit card in her name on a Bucknell University account.

The university credit card was used for personal expenses totaling more than $26,000.  

This happened between February and May of 2022.

In a separate case, Struble also faces tampering with records.  

Police say she falsified a background check in March for a prospective job with Geisinger.

