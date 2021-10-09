Until the fall of 2019 Union Township was a dry township meaning alcohol sales were illegal.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — It's quiet right now at the Union Township Fire Company Carnival Grounds near Winfield but this weekend there will be a lot of action.

The fire company is preparing for its first "Forks, Corks and Kegs" event.

"We have a good time. We have a great group of people. They work hard and we have a lot of fun doing it," said Dave Welshans, Union Township Fire Company.

Dave and Sherry Welshans are members of the Union Township Fire Company and they planned the event.

It's been in the works since 2019 but the fire company ran into a big obstacle.

"What happened in the beginning was we found out our township was a dry township since 1936," said Welshans.

Since Union Township was a dry township alcohol sales were illegal.

Members of the fire company wanted to change that.

"All the members took petitions around, got the required number of signatures, and had it placed on the municipal ballot in the spring of 2019," said Welshans.

In the fall of 2019, the voters approved it and Union is no longer a dry township.

The fundraiser was delayed a year because of the pandemic and it's finally happening on September 11.

There will be breweries, wineries, food vendors, and live music.

Tickets cost $25.

"It gets you in, you get the cups, the sampling of all the vendors and then you can purchase by the glass," said Sherry Welshans, Union Township Fire Company Medical Lieutenant.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the purchase of a new fire engine.

"And it's due in November, so this is where this fundraising is coming into play," said Sherry Welshans.

The event will be held at the Union Township Fire Company's carnival grounds on Reitz Avenue just outside Winfield.