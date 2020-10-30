Floodplain restoration underway in Lewisburg

The first phase of a floodplain restoration project is underway in Lewisburg.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — If you've been through Downtown Lewisburg recently you may have noticed construction at Hufnagle Park.

This is phase one of the Bull Run Greenway Stream Restoration Project.

The goal is to improve flood protection by lowering the streambank.

"Right now the creek bed has a rip-wrap edge, which means it's large boulders set in the creek bed. What this does is it allows the water to overextend its boundaries in a slow fashion," Kim Wheeler said.

Kim Wheeler is Lewisburg's Special Projects Coordinator. She says Bull Run floods every few years.

"It floods the park and sometimes the playground equipment is underwater," Wheeler said.

Now when Bull Run rises the water will be able to flow into the new designated floodplain area instead of staying in the channel.

The project is being paid for with federal grant money and work started earlier this month.

This is just the first phase of the project.

Starting next year downstream will be worked on as well as upstream.

"There will be a much larger version of this south of the St. Louis Street Bridge and that starts next year, about next year. It will be a construction project in this park for most of 2021," Wheeler said.

Wheeler says the current phase of the project is scheduled to finish in the next few weeks.