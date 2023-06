Crews say ammunition was going off inside the place, and they had to deal with a large wasp nest.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A fire destroyed a house early in the morning in Union County.

It started just before 5 a.m. along Horseshoe Lane in Lewis Township, that's near Mifflinburg.

First responders battled the fire for hours.

The cause is under investigation.