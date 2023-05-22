Mifflinburg Hose Company marks 125 years of service

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin shares the story of the Mifflinburg Hose Company and how the volunteers look forward to another 125 years.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — For the Mifflinburg Hose Company, one picture marks a moment 125 years in the making.

"This year will be 125 years of service to our community, and we wanted to get as many guys together as we could, and I think we did ok," said Fire Chief Steve Walter, Mifflinburg Hose Company.

Chief Steve Walter says the department is made up of 85 active members.

Each is a volunteer, something Walter says the company doesn't have much trouble finding.

"If you look in the picture, you'll see many three-generation families here, so five to six people in a family serving this community through the years that's kind of how we kept, kept going the way we have," said Chief Walter.

At only 16, Josiah Dewar is the company's youngest volunteer.

"I've gotten nothing but encouragement and all that sort of thing. It means a lot. My family hasn't been involved in emergency response, but I'm really affected by that sort of stuff, so I'm really glad that I get to have the chance," said Josiah Dewar, Mifflinburg Hose Company.

Most of the firefighters are men, but that didn't stop Allison Shively from following in the footsteps of the many first responders in her family.

"I just wanted to join as soon as I could, I didn't want to watch anymore. I wanted to actually help, so I joined, as well as my husband my dad was in it, my brother's now in it, so it's kind of a family affair," said Allison Shively, Mifflinburg Hose Company.

With the success of the first 125 years, members of the department say they are eager to see what the next century or so has to offer.

"The future is these young kids. We have some 16-year-olds, and we have some guys who are in their 80s, but they've done their time, and now it's time for the young guys to step up," said Chief Walter.

"I hope to see it go on for another 125 or more," added Dewar.