Employees of Playworld Systems got out safely but two first responders were treated for minor injuries.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A plant that makes playground equipment caught fire in Union county.

Firefighters were called to Playworld Systems near Lewisburg around 12 p.m.

Employees got out safely but two first responders were treated for minor injuries.

The William Cameron assistant fire chief says the fire started in the back of the building in the shipping area.

Part of the roof collapsed.