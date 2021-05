A state police fire marshal says the flames started in a curing oven in the back of the building.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A company in Union County has millions of dollars in damage to clean up after a fire this week.

Flames sparked around lunchtime on Tuesday at the Playworld Systems plant.

All 120 employees made it out OK.

