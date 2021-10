The flames sparked along Grover Drive in New Columbia around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. — A developing story out of Union County.

At least one person is dead after a home caught fire in New Columbia.

Those flames sparked along Grover Drive around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The home is completely destroyed.

The coroner and state police fire marshal are on the scene investigating the home.