The crash occurred on Friday afternoon.

A man is dead after a crash in Union County.

Troopers say 44-year-old Earl Rotharmel of Winfield was driving along Wildwood Road in Limestone Township just before 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Troopers say he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree, his car continued to spin and hit another tree before stopping.

Rotharmel was pronounced dead at the scene.