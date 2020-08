According to police, the wreck happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. along Route 15 in Kelly Township.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were killed after an early morning crash in part of Union County.

A car was driving north in the southbound lanes when the driver smashed into another car before ultimately hitting a third vehicle.

The drivers of the cars that hit head-on were both pronounced dead at the scene in Union County.