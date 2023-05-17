Farmers prepare for freeze in central PA

With temperatures expected to fall below freezing all across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, many farmers are preparing their crops for the cold weather.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — It was a sunny day at the Lewisburg Farmers Market in Union County, but the chill in the air is only expected to get colder.

Freeze warnings have been issued for most of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

"It's more of a rare thing to have a frost after the 15th of May, but it still can happen," said Ray Zimmerman.

Zimmerman owns Zimmerman Farms in Pitman. His concern is just how cold will it get.

"We have irrigation set up on our strawberries. We have some row cover. I have string beans out of the ground that I'm going to cover tonight. But you can only do so much," he said.

Vendors at the Lewisburg Farmers Market say they are prepared for a late-season freeze, but they aren't looking forward to it.

"We have a little bit of frost protection with some wind machines in our colder areas anyway. So we'll probably be running them, and the rest, we'll pray they're OK," said Michael Ztahl, Dries Orchards.

"Our greenhouses are set up for summer now, but we can also roll down sides, close doors put furnaces back on, and get heat going in the greenhouses again. We will be turning on the furnaces tonight, making sure everything is sealed up tight," added Melody Folk.

Folk grows hundreds of varieties of flowers at Hilly Springs Flower Farm in Beaver Springs. She has advice for people who have already planted their own flowers.

"Anything that is frost sensitive you want to put a cover on if you can. The best thing to cover them with is an old blanket, an old bedsheet. Don't put plastic on," she said.

Folk also says to make sure everything is watered before you go to bed tonight.