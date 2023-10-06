Events expected to boost economy in Union County

It's a busy weekend in Union County, with quite a few events happening. Combined, these events are expected to bring in millions of dollars to the area.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Signs and ribbons decorate downtown Lewisburg, welcoming visitors for what is expected to be a busy weekend.

UnPAved is a gravel cycling ride in its sixth year, with nearly 1,000 people registered.

"Working towards all year long for athletic goals and pushing themselves, getting to see the leaves change and the beauty of the Susquehanna River Valley," said Cimarron Chacon, the race director.

Chacon says around 30 percent of riders are from Pennsylvania. There are cyclists from Mexico, Europe, California, and more.

"From Virginia, from West Virginia, from Maryland, from Boston. It's growing and growing. That bubble is growing and growing. We have at least 30 Canadians," Chacon said.

According to the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, unPAved and two other events are expected to bring more than $2 million into the local economy this weekend.

Around 200 anglers will compete in the Susquehanna River's Yamaha Rightwaters Bassmaster Kayak Series.

Lewisburg's Fall Festival will bring more than 100 food and craft vendors downtown.

"It will be very busy. It's a very hectic, busy weekend. We're really excited to be part of it," Larry Winans said.

Jackass Brewing Company is looking forward to a busy weekend. The brewery held an event for the anglers and is providing beer to UnPaved participants in addition to its regular business.

"Our servers are all going to be happy where we've geared up for it. We've brought more people on to work the weekend. It's going to bring people to Lewisburg, which is fantastic, showcasing what the town is and what it's all about," Winans said.

Some of these events have already kicked off and will run throughout the weekend.