Evangelical Hospital shows off new addition

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — Your own room and bathroom, space for your family to visit, and the idea of knowing it's completely private, that's what's now in store for patients at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg.

The hospital is showing off a new addition that it says is designed specifically for patients and staff.

"I think it's a very welcoming healing place and it's very much centered on the patient and getting better," said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evevangical Community Hospital.

The new addition is apart of a project called P.R.I.M.E.

It stands for patient room improvement, modernization, and enhancement.

The New facility includes an infusion center, Intermediate care Unit, and an orthopedic unit. Murals add color. There are 88 new private, single rooms.

Now the private rooms are the heart of the Prime project. The President and CEO said that everything in this room is equipped to better help the patients that they serve.

"I think when you go to the rooms you see spaces that delineate between the caregiver, the patient, and the family. We tried to look at it from every angle," Aucker.

Starting Saturday the hospital will start moving all of its patients into the new addition.

The project finished nearly two months behind schedule due to delays caused by the pandemic.

"We did have to close shut down for a little bit came up with a very good safety plan and just managing you know people safety through the process the other piece was getting all the materials and that was a struggle because of the factories shutting down," Joe Mastrippolito, from Quandel Construction Group, said.

The second phase of the Prime project is to convert the old Orthopedics unit into a new ICU.