The hospital in Union County has temporarily suspended new registrations for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg says it cannot be sure future shipments of vaccines will arrive as expected, so they are suspending new registrations for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The hospital has created a waiting list when vaccine registration resumes.

People who are part of phase 1A can sign up on their website or by calling a hotline at 570-522-4530.

Calls to the hotline will be answered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.