Evangelical Community Hospital gives COVID-19 vaccines

Evangelical Community Hospital received the vaccine Tuesday and will give it to half of its employees this week.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — It's been a long nine months for frontline workers at hospitals across the country as the COVID-19 pandemic has kept them on edge.

"This last six weeks have been horrendous. It's been horrible. It's very difficult watching the patients die without their families around them," said Lynn Yannes, a critical care manager at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg.

Yannes was one of the first people at the hospital to get the COVID-19 vaccine at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

"I was a little anxious about getting it, but I am terrified of dying from COVID," Yannes said.

The vaccine was delivered to Evangelical Community Hospital on Tuesday. Half of the hospital's nearly 2,000 employees will be vaccinated over the next three days.

"I felt optimistic for probably the first time in a very long time. I thought this is the start, the start of the end, hopefully," Yannes said.

The vaccines came to the hospital frozen and must be stored at -112 degrees Fahrenheit, which is colder than anything stored at the hospital's pharmacy.

Yannes says she understands some people are nervous about the vaccine, but she feels good about her choice to get it.

"I think about the worst-case scenario, what could happen short term getting the vaccine versus what could happen if I got COVID and it was a no-brainer at that point," Yannes said.