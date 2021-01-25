Evangelical Community Hospital expands COVID-19 vaccines

The coronavirus vaccine rollout continues for people who fall under the state's 1A category.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — There are now more than 3.5 million Pennsylvanians in phase 1A of the state's vaccination plan. That means a lot of people are trying to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

"We are getting an incredible amount of phone calls and turnout from the local area, so we anticipate that that demand will be great in these first couple of weeks to months," said Brian Wolfe, vice president of clinical and physician practices at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg.

The hospital expanded its vaccinations on Monday to include everyone who falls under phase 1A of the state's plan.

"We are trying to take care of a pretty large population, obviously. Not just here in Union and Snyder Counties, but that expands outside where folks have contacted us seeking the vaccine," Wolfe said.

Anyone over the age of 65 can receive the vaccine, as well as people with high-risk medical conditions. Evangelical Community Hospital has a hotline for people to sign up. Calls will be answered by a live operator.

"The other option is if they're established with one of our family medicine offices in our primary care network, they can contact their office as well to be scheduled for a vaccine," Wolfe said.

Wolfe says around 1,000 people will be vaccinated this week, and the schedule for next week is filling up fast. He is asking people to be patient.

"We are working in our fullest capacity to get it out there, as I said, in a safe and effective manner," Wolfe said.

The number to sign up is 570-522-4530. Call the number, then press 1.