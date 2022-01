Luna Jo Lemon was welcomed into the world just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The new year means new babies.

Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg announced their first baby of 2022.

At 2:04 a.m. on Saturday, Jedediah Lemon and Carlee Jo Rudy of Mifflinburg welcomed Luna Jo Lemon into the world.

Luna was seven pounds, 6.9 ounces, and 19 inches long.

She joins two brothers at home, and mom and the baby are both doing well.

Happy birthday, Luna!