Firefighters in Union County were called out around 8:30 a.m.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Fire damaged two homes in Union County Wednesday morning.

The fire got its start around 8:30 a.m. in a garage at a home on West Market Street in East Buffalo Township, near Lewisburg.

Firefighters said flames spread to the home and then a house next door.

A section of West Market Street (Route 45) was closed for a time.