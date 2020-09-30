Drought woes continue despite recent rain

Despite the recent rain, seven more counties in our area have been added to the state's drought watch list.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — It's been a hot, dry summer in most of our area and farmers in Central Pennsylvania have felt the effects.

"If you didn't have water irrigation you didn't have nothing," Ray Zimmerman said.

29 counties are now on Pennsylvania's drought watch list, including Bradford, Lycoming, Union, Montour, Snyder, Sullivan, Wyoming, and Northumberland.

Clinton County was moved to the drought warning list.

Residents there are asked to reduce water usage by six to nine gallons per day.

Our area did see some rain earlier this week.

While farmers did welcome that they say it's not enough.

"Too little too late," Ray Zimmerman said.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Lewisburg Farmers Market where farmers spoke about the lack of rain.

"We could sure use a whole lot more because the streams didn't come up at all. It soaked in but we still need a lot of rain to get back to where we should be," Zimmerman said.

Most of the farmers we spoke with irrigate their crops. Even so, they are hoping for more rain.

"For the broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage it will help. For those who are getting ready to dig potatoes it will make the machines work much better because some dirt will go up over the chains, less bruising and a lot easier to dig," Wilford Haupt said.

"That will still help the later plantings of that but you've got to help it along. You plant that stuff in July, there's August and September where you've gotta keep watering it to keep it going," Zimmerman said.

Farmers in the area hope the weather improves as the year continues.

"It's always nice to get an inch of rain a week and no snow," Haupt said.