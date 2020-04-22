Driver arrested for Union County hit and run

A mother and child were hit Tuesday morning while riding a bicycle.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Police have caught the man they believe hit a woman and child on a bike with his vehicle and then took off.

Tyler Bean-Dowell, 29, of Millmont, is locked up in Union County, charged with assault by vehicle.

State police say Bean-Dowell was behind the wheel of the Ford Explorer that struck Abigail Martin, 23, and her 11-month-old daughter Megan, Tuesday morning on Red Ridge Road outside Mifflinburg.

Troopers say Martin was on a bike, and her daughter was riding in a carrier when they were hit. The SUV took off.

A nurse passing by the scene revived the baby with CPR. The child was flown by helicopter to the hospital where she was last listed in critical condition.

Her mother is in fair condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash.