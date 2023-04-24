x
Union County

Defense rests: Union County woman on trial for husband's poisoning murder

The defense rested its case on Monday in the murder trial against 78-year-old Myrle Miller in Union County.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A jury will begin deliberations Monday in the case of the Union County woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband.

Defense attorneys for Myrle Miller presented their case Monday morning and called only four witnesses.

Miller did not testify in her own defense.

Prosecutors say Myrle Miller murdered John Nichols and drained his bank account for years.  

The defense rested its case Monday morning, and closing arguments are set to begin in the afternoon.

