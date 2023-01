A man died after the crash on Route 15 near Lewisburg Wednesday night.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — One person died after a crash in Union County.

It happened after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 15 in Kelly Township, near Lewisburg.

Saunders Edwards, 81, of Lewisburg, died in the crash, according to state police.

Police say Saunders was driving a minivan on Route 15 and crossed into the oncoming path of a rig loaded with motor vehicles.