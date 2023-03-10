Crews working as snow begins in Union County

Workers were out on Friday afternoon pre-treating roads as the expected snow began to fall.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Plow crews are already out and about across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, working to keep the roads safe for drivers.

Newswatch 16 caught Lewisburg borough street department workers loading trucks with salt and pre-treating the roads Friday afternoon.

"Our main goal is to make sure that the motorists get home safely and if anything ices up, the roads are already treated," said Michael Moyer with the Lewisburg street department.

Road crews know they'll have some work to do Friday night.

Important links:

For the most up-to-date information on power, check out these outage maps:

PennDOT

PennDOT temporarily reduces the speed limit to 45 mph on several roadways in the region when weather conditions warrant.

PennDOT alerts are available at 511PA.com.