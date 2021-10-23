Crash closes part of Route 15 for hours in Union County

According to crews on scene, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

ALLENWOOD, Pa. — UPDATE 10:42PM:

Route 15 is now open in both directions.

Original story:

A road in Union County has been shut down for hours due to a crash.

Officials say the crash happened along Route 15 in Gregg Township, near Allenwood, around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Route 15 is closed in both directions between Russell Road and Route 44.

According to PennDOT crews on scene, a HAZMAT team was called to the crash. A state trooper and a bystander were also taken to the hospital for possible fentanyl exposure.

So far, there is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

For the latest traffic conditions, check 511PA.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.