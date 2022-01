A wreck in Union County has the westbound lanes closed, beginning in Northumberland County

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A rig wreck Thursday morning closed part of Interstate 80 in Northumberland and Union Counties.

I-80 westbound was shut down at mile marker 212 in Turbot Township by the tractor-trailer crash around 11 a.m. Thursday. The crash happened near mile marker 194 in Union County.

A detour using Interstate 180 and Route 220 is in place.

PennDOT expects the highway to be closed for several hours.

