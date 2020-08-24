Union County leaders: 'Wear a mask'

Leaders in Lewisburg are asking businesses to sign the COVID-Safe Pledge to people know the business is following all safety protocols.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Union County is seeing more people with COVID-19 now than it did at the beginning of the pandemic. Leaders in Lewisburg gathered Monday to launch a campaign encouraging people to wear masks.

Because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Union County leaders in Lewisburg are asking businesses to sign the COVID-Safe Pledge. That lets people know the business is following all safety protocols.

There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in Union County throughout the month of August.

"We at the hospital have seen more COVID patients and have more hospitalized patients in the last three weeks than we had at the peak in March, April, and May," said Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital.

Local leaders gathered in Lewisburg to discuss the community's response to the pandemic. Borough officials are working closely with Bucknell University.

"If we're identifying something happening in the community that's not going right or well just like on campus, it's being addressed pretty immediately. We haven't had any of those issues yet, we've been planning all summer," said Kim Wheeler, Lewisburg's special projects coordinator.

Officials in Lewisburg announced that the borough is working with the regional "Spotlight Orange" project. It's a way to positively highlight people and businesses in central Pennsylvania during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses are encouraged to sign the COVID-Safe pledge and display an orange ribbon in the window of the facility. It's a way to call out good behavior.

"Someone visiting us, or someone locally will come and see that ribbon on the front door and say, 'I know that they've made a pledge and commitment to do all the things we've identified as keeping our downtown safe,'" said Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership director.

"We've been planning and talking for a while and now it's about seeing how things go and identifying things that come up and addressing it collaboratively together," wheeler Added.