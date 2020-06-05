COVID-19 patient released from hospital in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — There were cheers and applause Tuesday from the staff at Evangelical Community Hospital in Union County for a patient who was treated for COVID-19 and has recovered.
The hospital says Debra Stoneroad of Shamokin Dam spent 20 days fighting the virus. Twelve of those days she spent on a ventilator.
Stoneroad's family was unable to visit her and was kept informed about her care by phone.
Her family met her with signs, and her grandson released balloons as she was released to go home Tuesday in Union County.