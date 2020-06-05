COVID-19 patient released from hospital in Union County

The woman from Snyder County spent 20 days fighting the virus.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — There were cheers and applause Tuesday from the staff at Evangelical Community Hospital in Union County for a patient who was treated for COVID-19 and has recovered.

The hospital says Debra Stoneroad of Shamokin Dam spent 20 days fighting the virus. Twelve of those days she spent on a ventilator.

Stoneroad's family was unable to visit her and was kept informed about her care by phone.