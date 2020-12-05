COVID-19 patient leaves hospital after 32 days

Bob Mauer spent the past 32 days at the hospital with coronavirus. He got to go home Monday afternoon.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Pictures provided by Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, show hospital staff bidding 82-year-old Bob Mauer a fond farewell.

The Mifflinburg man spent the past 32 days at the hospital with coronavirus.

He got to go home Monday afternoon.

"He was so excited. He cried, we cried, it was just a real emotional time," Amy Jo Adams said.

Bob's daughter Amy Jo Adams says her dad started feeling sick in early April.

"It was more fatigue and weakness rather than, no coughing, very little coughing I should say," Adams said.

Bob was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with COVID-19.

Amy Jo says things did not look good at first as Bob has several pre-existing conditions.

The family was not allowed to visit him, but they stayed in contact through iPads provided by the hospital.

"It was very hard not to see him. He's a very emotional person so if we did get to talk to him, he would tear up a lot and get emotional with us," Adams said.

When Bob was at the hospital's rehab center, family members could see him through a window.

"Their gym is right next to a parking lot, so we were able to go into the parking lot and they opened the window for us to see him," Adams said.

Amy Jo says her dad still has a long road ahead.

He is very weak and needs a lot of physical therapy.