COVID-19 cancels candy cane workshop

ALLENWOOD, Pa. — Christmastime is one of the busiest times of the year at Purity Candy.

On this day, employees were making chocolate covered animal crackers.

"We're always making something in the back through the windows," Purity Candy owner John Burfeindt said.

Burfeindt makes hundreds of candy canes by hand during the holiday season.

Every year the store holds candy cane workshops so children can watch the process.

Because of the pandemic, those workshops are canceled.

"We've got a lot of calls, people asking if we're still going to do it. We just said we can't do it. We have a limit of 20 people in the store, as you know it would be 20 people in the store for the first two minutes for those," Burfeindt said.

Burfeindt is still making candy canes several times a week but not advertising it.

But if shoppers come in during the process, they can watch through this window.

"We're not coming out and letting anyone make them or anything themselves but the little kids get a free candy cane if they come in," Burfeindt added.

COVID-19 has changed the way many places do business.

Purity Candy has expanded to online sales and curbside pickup.

"You just have to try everything and try to get to the people however they feel comfortable doing their shopping," Burfeindt said.

Purity Candy has two locations, its main store outside Allenwood and a store in downtown Lewisburg.