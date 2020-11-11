x
Union County

Country Cupboard closed due to COVID cases

Three employees test positive at the restaurant in Union County.
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A restaurant in Union County has closed its doors for the remainder of the week due to staff members who tested positive for COVID-19.

Country Cupboard Restaurant in Kelly Township posted to social media Tuesday about the decision stating, "This evening, our team learned of three employees that tested positive for COVID-19. These team members began to quarantine as soon as they'd experienced symptoms of the coronavirus."

The business says they will be closed through Friday, November 13 to clean and sanitize.