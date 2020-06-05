COVID-19 patient returns home after long hospital stay

A coronavirus patient got a special send-off as she left Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg after nearly three weeks.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — It was the moment that so many people waited nearly three weeks for. after 20 days in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, Debra Stoneroad was going home.

Video provide by the hospital shows employees from every department lined the hallways for the special sendoff.

”They did a really nice sendoff. I got balloons and flowers," Debra said.

Newswatch 16 spoke with Debra over the phone. The 61 year old from Shamokin Dam says she started feeling sick in mid-April.

"I started out with sinus problems and I didn’t feel good and it was really terrible.”

Debra went to her doctor who sent her to Evangelical Community Hospital where she stayed for nearly three weeks.

She was on a ventilator to help her breathe for 12 days. She says her time in the hospital was a blur and the days ran together. Her family was not allowed to visit And

"For 20 days he could not see me, and as bad as I was they didn’t know if I was going to live.”

Debra was happy to finally see her family when she was released, but she is not out of the woods yet. She is in touch with her doctors daily.