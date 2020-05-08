Spike in COVID-19 in Union County

Most of the increase is attributed to the federal prison facility in Lewisburg.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — According to U.S. Census estimates, Union County has the eighth-smallest population of the 20 counties in our viewing area, yet it has seen a surge in coronavirus cases over the last week.

Most of the cases can be traced to the federal prison in Lewisburg.

In less than a week, Union County has added nearly 70 cases of COVID-19 to its total. According to the Bureau of Prisons, 44 of those cases are from the USP Lewisburg federal prison.

"It looks like they have a plan. They've been executing that plan very well and doing everything they can to make sure this is contained," said Rep. Fred Keller, (R) 12th District.

Rep. Keller represents Pennsylvania's 12th District, which includes Union County. He has been in contact with officials at the Lewisburg federal prison and says they are following all protocols and procedures.

Some in the community are concerned that people who work at the prison will spread COVID-19 outside the prison.

"There is that concern but there is that concern no matter what the facility is, making sure that the people that either come in or leave, working there are able to be safe with their families or within the community," said Rep. Keller.

Keller confirms as of now all of the prison's cases are being treated at the prison, but inmates will be transferred to hospitals if needed.

"They haven't had to go outside at this point for any care outside of the facility. They do have the necessary PPE and cleaning supplies to keep everybody safe."