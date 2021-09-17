Consignment sale brings out bargain shoppers in Union County

It's called "Common Threads," and it's a pop-up consignment shop for children.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Usually, when people go to the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, it's to exercise. But people here on Friday were here to shop.

"I'm a bargain shopper for anyone who knows me, so I love good deals. Just the fact that I have two kids and I like to shop for them and stretch my money as best as I can," said Erica Tyson of Sunbury.

"We sell kids' clothing. We have a women's section. We have toys and books and shoes, almost everything kids and lots of baby equipment," said Chrisy Weaver with Common Threads.

Chrissy Weaver founded Common Threads eight years ago and holds the sales twice a year.

Here's how it works: People register to sell their new or gently used items, and they make a percentage of that sale.

"So they can bring their things in, and I set up the store, they sell and get paid at the end of it," said Weaver.

After the sale, many of the items are donated.

"It's easier than having a yard sale. You get to price your items fairly, and then I love that we are able to donate what we don't sell," said Lori Wesley of Lewisburg.

Wesley is selling some of her items at the sale. She has an eight-year-old son.

"They go through everything so quickly at this age, have growth spurts and play hard, and it's just really nice that you don't have to shell out prices for brand new items," said Wesley.