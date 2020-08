Police said the woman ripped off a nurse's mask, blew in her face, and shouted at her.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A woman is accused of assaulting a nurse at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg.

A nurse told police she was trying to screen Glenda Richards, 41, from New Columbia, into the hospital last month and that Richards refused to comply with the hospital's mask policy.

Richards allegedly ripped off the nurse's mask, blew in her face, and starting shouting at her.