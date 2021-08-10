Coffee business opens new location in Union County

If you're driving along route 15 near Allenwood, you may see a new coffee spot. Wagging Tail Coffee Compan opened this week and already has a following.

ALLENWOOD, Pa. — The line outside Wagging Tail Coffee Company stretched out to Route 15 on Tuesday. The shop near Allenwood has been open for one day and is already busy.

Even though the shop just opened this week, Meghan Solomon and her husband Eric are no strangers to making and serving coffee in central Pennsylvania. The couple lived in the Pacific Northwest for eight years because of Eric's army career. They got used to drinking coffee from local shops.

"We moved back, and I said, 'Where's all the good coffee spots?' I said, 'Well, let's just try this.'"

The couple opened a coffee trailer in 2019. It was successful, and they grew quite a following.

"We found her last summer just kind of driving through Lewisburg when she had her little truck, and we've been kind of following her," Jennifer Reppert said.

Things have gone so well that the couple opened a more permanent location this week.

Meghan says this coffee shop is her dream come true, and she is so grateful to her customers for making that happen.

"We just have the support of so many of our family and friends and the community. It's amazing and a dream come true."

And the customers keep coming back.

"We'd rather wait in line for her than wait in line at the chain places in town," Reppert added.