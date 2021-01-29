Creature Feature comes to Clyde Peeling's Reptiland

The reptile zoo in Union County will be hosting animals you wouldn't normally find there. They hope you will "hop" over this weekend for the new exhibit.

ALLENWOOD, Pa. — Clyde Peeling's Reptiland near Allenwood Is home to reptiles, amphibians, and birds. But this weekend, there will be a red kangaroo there. Reptiland is teaming up with Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in the Harrisburg area.

"They're bringing a couple of animals that you wouldn't see at Clyde Peeling's, and we're putting them on exhibit for the day, so you can come meet some brand-new animals. Their keepers are going to come and talk about them," said Tiffany Faul, senior zookeeper at Clyde Peeling's Reptiland.

It's called Creature Feature, and each month Reptiland will host a different animal.

Faul says it gives people a chance to see and learn about animals they would not normally see. The red kangaroo is native to Australia.

"Even though it's cold and they can't see her in her natural enclosure, they get to at least learn about and then maybe get to visit them sometime in the summer and see how much she's grown."

Other creature feature exhibits are scheduled for February and March, including a two-toed sloth.

"They'll be bringing a couple of animals, and then hopefully, once they're open during the summer, we'll be heading over there and doing some shows and collaborations with them as well."