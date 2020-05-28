Church plans to continue food distributions

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Paul's UCC has been holding extra food distributions.

WEST MILTON, Pa. — The food distributions are well organized at Saint Paul's United Church of Christ in West Milton.

The church typically holds the distribution once a month for around 60 people.

But since the COVID-19 pandemic, the distributions now take place every other week...with a lot more people.

"It has almost doubled, and we have found that there isn't one person that isn't thankful that we are here and able to help in some way," Pastor Timothy Hogan said.

Pastor Timothy Hogan says the need for food has increased since mid-March, and church volunteers have stepped up to help.

"We have 25 volunteers that showed up last month in an emergency situation and within 30 minutes we were feeding more than 150 people boxes of food," Hogan said.

Even with the increased need, Hogan says there is enough food to go around.

In fact, there is more food on this day then there was two weeks ago.

"It is dependent upon the grocery stores and the people who donate to the Central PA Food Bank. We try to help them as well because they help us feed our neighbors," Hogan said.

Hogan says he and other volunteers plan to do this for as long as there is a need.

"The church is being the church, we're just being it at a different place," Hogan said.