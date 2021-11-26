Christmas candy kick-off in Union County

A candy company in Union County is kicking off the holiday season a bit differently than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALLENWOOD, Pa. — It's hard to walk out of Purity Candy empty handed. The candy store near Allenwood has been in Union County for 114 years and is known for its handmade sweets.

"And hand wrapped and a lot of the things we do are just a little bit extra which separates us from some of the other places," Owner John Burfeindt said.

Owner John Burfeindt was busy making candy canes, which is what he will be doing for much of the holiday season. Typically the weekend after Thanksgiving kicks off Purity Candy's candy cane demonstrations, but because of the pandemic, the store is not doing that this year.

"We'll be making them every day and on the weekends. And if you come in and happen to see it, we're just not going to have the kids make them this year," Burfeindt said.

Even though you won't be able to make your own candy cane, you'll still be able to eat them.



Adam DiMarco lives in Elmira, New York but stops by Purity Candy when he visits his grandparents.

"To me a better taste from that homemade sense. I really enjoy it here a lot more because of the atmosphere as well," DiMarco said.

"It's great because you get to watch it being made and seeing everything. They go above and beyond with the decorating," Alecia Thaler said.

As an extra incentive for shoppers on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Purity Candy is raffling off a giant Santa.