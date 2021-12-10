Christkindl Market comes back to Mifflinburg

A longtime Christmas tradition is back in Mifflinburg after taking a year off because of the pandemic.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — For one weekend in December, Mifflinburg is transformed into an authentic Christmas market. This is, of course, Christkindl Market.

"There's people here from Germany and everywhere, and a lot of local people." Pastor Bob Pyle said. "People don't know what they're missing. If you're local, get on out here."

This is the 32nd Christkindl Market in Mifflinburg. Parts of downtown are blocked off to traffic. Dozens of food and craft vendors line the streets.

Hundreds of people come through the market during the three-day event. Many enjoy seeing St. Nicholas.

"It's simply amazing. We read about it but to be here is a totally different experience," Jillian Celentano said.

Celentano and her friends are here from Connecticut on a Christmas trip.

"We did a lot of research and we found out about this. Then we're going to go to Hershey Park, so this is our two-day adventure out here," Celentano said.

After not being here for a year because of COVID-19, vendors we spoke with are happy to be back. Many of the vendors, like the Good Time 4-H Club, are from Union County.

"I'm glad that I can see familiar faces coming out again this yea,r and really pleased with the amount of people who are here on a Friday morning. We are serving hot pot pie as usual," Heather Haines said.

"It's a lot of work to get ready for it, as all the vendors will tell you. People come from far and wide. You get an opportunity to talk to and meet a lot of people," Kris Diehl said.

Christkindl Market continues through Saturday in Mifflinburg.