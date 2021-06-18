CHIRP grants help out businesses in Lewisburg

$180,000 in state grant money was given to downtown Lewisburg businesses during the pandemic.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Businesses in downtown Lewisburg received a huge boost in the arm thanks to what are called CHIRP grants, for the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program.

State money was given to eight downtown Lewisburg hospitality businesses to help them out during the pandemic.

"Specifically, to assist businesses that had revenue losses year over year from 2019 to 2020," said Ellen Ruby, the executive director of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership.

Businesses like Elizabeth's American bistro on Market Street struggled to make ends meet during the height of the pandemic.

"It really was a struggle in that it seemed like a very dark time. We weren't sure what was going on or what was next I should say," said Liz Furia, owner of Elizabeth's American Bistro.

Many businesses in Lewisburg required these grants to keep their doors open. The grants could be used for many different reasons.

"Payroll, rent, utilities, and other day-to-day operating expenses," said Ruby.

Liz Furia used the grant money to build a patio to have outdoor seating during the pandemic.

"It helped with people being able to come out and dine, and it just gave us a new start and a new feeling of this is fresh and new and fun. So it did that for our staff and us," said Furia.

Furia hopes business operations can return to the way it was before the pandemic.

"Nice to see that people can enjoy themselves and people can come out and feel safe and eat and dine and be with their family and friends and have the positive things happen in their life," said Furia.