The deadly crash happened early Monday in Union County.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A child has died after a crash on an interstate in Union County early Monday.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 in White Deer Township, about four miles east of the Mile Run Exit.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer rear-ended a minivan. the minivan was either stopped or moving very slowly. A 5-year-old passenger in the van died.

Police say the driver was from California.