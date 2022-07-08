'Chalk it up' to good art in Union County

Artists of all skill levels are participating in the Lewisburg Sidewalk Chalk Festival.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you walk on Market Street in Lewisburg, there is one colorful design after another. People of all ages and skill levels are participating in the Lewisburg Sidewalk Chalk Festival.

"The girls wanted to try it out for the first time. They're set up under the marquee and enjoying the day," Andrea Witmer said.

The festival is a longtime tradition on Market Street. There is live music, face painting, and prizes.

"All of this is free. It's all family-friendly. If you're an artist yourself and you want to let go of your inner creative side, we encourage everybody to bring your bucket of chalk, come on down," Della Hutchison said.

Around 100 people preregistered for the sidewalk chalk festival, but anyone can join in, grab some chalk, and draw.

"This is a monster we designed together based on bionical toys we had. We basically designed it and decided we were going to draw it with chalk and a bunch of other stuff around it," Richard Rheam said.

This is Rheam's second time participating in the sidewalk chalk festival.

"Chalk is pretty fun, and I don't have that many chances to showcase it that much because you know it's gone after a rainstorm," Rheam said.

"It's a lot of fun. It's like being a kid again," said Michelle Tavaras, an art major in college.

"I just like taking these opportunities to get back into art and be creative, and I only live a couple of blocks away, so it just makes it easy to come out here and get some sidewalk chalk and be creative," Tavaras said.

The sidewalk chalk will be on display until the rain washes it away.