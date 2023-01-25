Central Pennsylvania snow day

Folks in Union County were out working and playing in Wednesday's snow.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — It was a snowy day in parts of our area, some snowier than others.

Parts of central Pennsylvania saw several inches of snow.

While the snow only lasted for a few hours, it packed quite a punch in parts of central Pennsylvania. Many schools were closed, and some businesses shut down early.

"I don't like this weather at all," Tina Whipple. "I don't like driving in it."

Tina Whipple and Brenda Yetter work at Firefly, a convenience store in Lewisburg. They took turns shoveling.

"Keeping the sidewalk clean for the customers and everyone who walks through town," Yetter said.

But this snow day wasn't all work and no play. Newswatch 16 caught up with Riley and Connor Devine of Northumberland. The siblings had the day off from school.

"We just mess around in the snow. We throw snow at each other," Riley Devine said. "We were screaming last night when they called. He was jumping up and down. I ran upstairs to my room and called my friends."

There wasn't a lot of snow to shovel, so after they worked, they played.