Country focuses on Pennsylvania as vote count continues

Newswatch 16 spoke with voters in central Pennsylvania about how they feel now that all eyes are on the Keystone State.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — In an election that's too close to call, votes are still being counted all over the country. But the national spotlight is shining on Pennsylvania as one of the key states that could decide the election for either candidate. Pennsylvania voters went to the polls and filled out mail-in ballots in record numbers.

"I know how I hope it goes but I'm not sure how it's going to go. It's really commendable that our state is playing such a pivotal role in this election," said David Powell of Watsontown.

"I thought about this during the summer, and I assumed we were going to be a key state. I tried to make sure people registered to vote," said Brian Williams of Lewisburg.

Gov. Tom Wolf says counting all of Pennsylvania's mail-in ballots could take several days, which likely means people all over the country will continue to watch what happens here.

People tell Newswatch 16 that this truly makes them feel that their vote really does count.

"That's why I was so adamant about trying to vote and make sure everybody I knew registered to vote," Williams said.

"I've always been a believer, if you don't vote, don't complain," Powell added.

Debbie Freet of New Berlin is paying closer attention than she normally does.

"I'm just keeping my fingers crossed. I don't always vote, but I thought this was an important one."