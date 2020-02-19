Now Hiring: 2020 Census

People are needed to fill temporary positions for 2020 U.S. Census.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — In less than two months, the federal government will begin counting the population of the United States. 2020 Census Day is April 1 and there is an effort underway to recruit census takers.

A census worker set up shop at the Public Library for Union County near Lewisburg to answer questions.

“I've seen it on the TV, I've seen it in brochures prior to this. I've seen it in the local newspaper,” Twila Gensel said.

The U.S. Census Bureau is trying to fill hundreds of thousands of temporary positions across the country. According to the Union County Commissioners, nearly 500 workers are needed in the county, but less than half of that number has been reached. Applicants are badly needed so events like this are popping up.

Positions are temporary. They last several weeks and the position most needed is census taker.

Results of the 2020 census will be used for various things like determining the number of seats our state will hold in the house of representatives. It will also determine how federal money is distributed to hospitals, schools, roads and emergency response.

“I find it all interesting in many different categories,” Gensel said.

Lori Bullard picked up information for her daughter.

“I was just checking it out for not just her but for some other people I know who might be interested in something part-time,” Bullard said.

Census workers in Union County earn $17.50 per hour with paid training and mileage reimbursement. Pay varies depending on what county you live in.

“I find the wages that they're willing to pay for this kind of thing incredible,” Gensel said.

The wages in our area range from $14.50 an hour in Snyder and Sullivan Counties all the way up to $26.50 in Montour County.