Help for businesses, nonprofits affected by the pandemic in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — More relief could be coming for small businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Union County.

It's been about five weeks since officials in Union County announced more than $2 million in grant money for businesses and nonprofits that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Help me pay some of the expenses that we lost during the three months of not much work," said Cindy Potoeski, owner of Decal Dynasty Wraps and Graphics, which has been in Millmont for about 40 years.

Potoeski and many others have felt the effects of the pandemic.

"No phone calls. The phone completely stopped."

According to the Union County commissioners, 136 businesses and nonprofits each got nearly $15,000 from the Union County CARES Small Business/Nonprofit Recovery Sustainability Fund. Officials are now looking for more organizations to apply. The $800,000 dollars that's left must be spent by the end of the year on COVID-related costs.

"Impacts such as lost revenue from auctions or fundraisers that weren't held, by not for profits or libraries, or lost revenue, or cost of PPE or barriers to make businesses safe," said Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards.

The Donald Heiter Center in Lewisburg is one of the organizations that benefitted from the grant.

"It allows us to keep our doors open. It allows us to continue to function. It allows us to serve those families who are meeting the essential needs of the community," said executive director Andrea Tufo.