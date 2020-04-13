Campus Theatre offers virtual screening room

A movie theater in Lewisburg is temporarily sending audiences online to watch movies on the small screen.

The marquee sign at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg reminds people of the reality of our current situation. The Campus Theatre is a non-profit organization that relies on movie-goers to keep its doors open.

Now as the theater is dark until further notice, its board came up with a way to stay in touch with the community: a virtual screening room.

"They basically go to the site, there will be a link to take them to our virtual screening room, and they will find the titles we are offering," explained Scotta Magnelli, Campus Theatre Executive Director.

The virtual screening room will show movies that are not offered to the general public on any other screening service, like "The Booksellers", "Fantastic Fungi" and "The Times of Bill Cunningham."

"They are some really interesting off-beat offerings that you won't find anywhere else," said Magnelli.

Prices range from free to $12.99 for multi-day rentals.

"The theater actually gets a percentage of those payments, so it really helps us defray the cost of being dark for so long," added Magnelli.

Campus Theatre Executive Director Scotta Magnelli says they also plan to show children's movies.

"I would encourage people to check out our website on a daily basis because it will change."

Magnelli says the Campus Theater will be extending people's movie theater memberships for the amount of time they are closed.